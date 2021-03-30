Arkansas State men’s golf finishes 4th at Tar Heel Intercollegiate

The Red Wolves improve to 47-16-0 on the season with the fourth-place finish. A-State, ranked 30th in the latest GolfStat rankings, turned in a final round score of 4-over par 292 to total 869 (+5) for the tournament, two strokes better than James Madison for fifth. No. 17 North Carolina totaled 836 (-28) to win the tournament while Campbell (-10) was second and Michigan State (-7) third.