Arkansas State men’s golf finishes 4th at Tar Heel Intercollegiate

Finishing with a three-day total of 869 (+5), the Arkansas State men’s golf team finished fourth among 14 teams at the Tar Heel Intercollegiate that wrapped up Monday at UNC Finley Golf Course.
The Red Wolves improve to 47-16-0 on the season with the fourth-place finish. A-State, ranked 30th in the latest GolfStat rankings, turned in a final round score of 4-over par 292 to total 869 (+5) for the tournament, two strokes better than James Madison for fifth. No. 17 North Carolina totaled 836 (-28) to win the tournament while Campbell (-10) was second and Michigan State (-7) third.
Ranked seventh nationally in the individual rankings, Julien Sale added another top-10 finish to his ledger. Sale carded a final round 1-over par 73 to finish tied for sixth at 5-under par 211 for the tournament. Zan Luka Stirn and Jack Madden had the low rounds of the day for A-State finishing at even-par 72. Stirn finished tied for 17th while Madden tied for 22nd. Adam Thorp (T29th), Luka Naglic (T36th) and Michael Weppernig (T57th) round out the Red Wolves in the individual standings.
A-State is set for its final regular season tournament April 5-6 in Houston, Texas at the Bayou City Classic. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (@astatemensgolf).
