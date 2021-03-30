Arkansas State women’s golf wins Diane Daugherty Invitational

Schultz was the top finisher for the Red Wolves placing fourth among the 90-player field following a final round 75 (+4) to total 223 (+10) for the tournament. Olivia Schmidt joined Schultz in the top 10 as she placed seventh with a total of 225 (+12). Playing as an individual, Syndi Leung was also in the top 10, placing 10th totaling 230 (+17). Grayson Gladden (17th) and Kayla Burke (T20th) gave the Red Wolves five players in the top-20 while Kiley Rodrigues tied for 46th.