Arkansas State women’s golf wins Diane Daugherty Invitational

Arkansas State women’s golf led wire-to-wire to at the Diane Daugherty Invitational and left Greenbriar Hills Country Club with its first win of the season following Tuesday’s final round.
A-State shot 25-over part as a team in Tuesday’s final round on a course that played to an average of +8.3 shots over par per player or 33-over for a team. The Red Wolves improved to 50-27-1 on the year heading into the Sun Belt Conference Championship April 18-20 at LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Schultz was the top finisher for the Red Wolves placing fourth among the 90-player field following a final round 75 (+4) to total 223 (+10) for the tournament. Olivia Schmidt joined Schultz in the top 10 as she placed seventh with a total of 225 (+12). Playing as an individual, Syndi Leung was also in the top 10, placing 10th totaling 230 (+17). Grayson Gladden (17th) and Kayla Burke (T20th) gave the Red Wolves five players in the top-20 while Kiley Rodrigues tied for 46th.
A-State heads to Daytona Beach, Fla., for the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Championships April 18-20 at LPGA International. For the latest on A-State women’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateGolf), Facebook (/AStateWGolf) or Instagram (@astatewgolf).
