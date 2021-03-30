Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated March 31 at 4:24 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 4:15 p.m., Wednesday, March 31, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 330,398 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 259,357 confirmed cases
    • 71,041 probable cases
  • 323,032 recoveries
  • 1,695 active cases
    • 1,157 confirmed active cases
    • 538 probable active cases
  • 5,626 total deaths
    • 4,484 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,142 deaths among probable cases
  • 166 currently hospitalized
    • 63 in ICU
    • 27 on ventilators
  • 3,383,520 people total have been tested
    • 9.1% positive PCR tests
    • 16% positive antigen tests
  • 3,040,154 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Wednesday, March 31:

  1. Benton: 34
  2. Pulaski: 26
  3. Washington: 16
  4. Faulkner: 14
  5. Sebastian: 13

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,070 45 2,925 100 20,239
Clay 1,723 6 1,667 50 17,746
Cleburne 1,945 17 1,855 72 22,150
Craighead 13,081 61 12,845 174 116,827
Crittenden 5,869 31 5,741 95 41,075
Cross 1,919 4 1,866 49 16,178
Greene 6,009 24 5,909 75 47,530
Independence 3,715 11 3,584 120 40,770
Jackson 3,207 7 3,161 38 26,760
Lawrence 2,069 6 2,020 43 14,820
Mississippi 5,747 21 5,620 106 40,372
Poinsett 3,114 11 3,027 76 26,875
Randolph 2,061 13 2,001 47 19,453
St. Francis 3,513 21 3,451 41 30,356
Sharp 1,550 4 1,501 45 17,027
Stone 982 0 953 29 11,766
White 7,799 40 7,641 116 52,716
Woodruff 633 1 620 12 8,370

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

