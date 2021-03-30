Lawmakers pass bill allowing permitless carry in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A controversial bill in the Tennessee legislature is now headed to Governor Bill Lee’s desk.
Lawmakers passed a bill Monday night allowing some Tennesseans to carry a handgun without a permit.
That includes anyone over 21 and members of the military over 18.
The bill has been widely criticized by many in law enforcement, including Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings.
Representative Antonio Parkinson of Memphis made a plea to all eligible Tennesseans.
“So I’m encouraging every citizen to make sure that they go out, those that understand the importance of this to make sure that they go out and get they get these gun safety classes,” said Parkinson.
Parkinson also suggested future legislation to incentivize free gun safety classes.
The “permitless carry” law will go into effect on July first.
