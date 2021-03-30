Lyon College kicker Ignacio Gomez passes away

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a tragedy on the gridiron in Batesville.
Lyon College senior kicker & punter Ignacio Gomez passed away Tuesday morning. He was a three-time All-Conference standout for the Scots in the Sooner Athletic Conference (2018, 2019) & the Central States Football League (2017). Nacho is the Lyon All-Time leader in 16 special teams categories including points, field goals made, and punts.
Lyon said the following in a statement:
“The Lyon College community is mourning the loss of senior Ignacio “Nacho” Gomez, who passed away this morning. Gomez was a Spanish major minoring in business administration and a member of Mortar Board. He set records for the football program and planned to play professionally or become a coach after graduation. At this time, the College asks that the community respect the privacy of both the family and students as they mourn. Lyon will be supporting students by connecting them with the resources available through the Chaplain’s Office and the Counseling Center.”
