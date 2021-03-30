Lyon College kicker Ignacio Gomez passes away

“The Lyon College community is mourning the loss of senior Ignacio “Nacho” Gomez, who passed away this morning. Gomez was a Spanish major minoring in business administration and a member of Mortar Board. He set records for the football program and planned to play professionally or become a coach after graduation. At this time, the College asks that the community respect the privacy of both the family and students as they mourn. Lyon will be supporting students by connecting them with the resources available through the Chaplain’s Office and the Counseling Center.”