March 30: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, March 30. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Sunshine early today will give way to clouds cover by late-morning, followed by scattered showers for midday through the afternoon.
Rain should increase in coverage and intensity this evening as a cold front moves closer to Region 8.
One or two storms may produce small hail and gusty wind.
Rain will continue early Wednesday and then taper off by afternoon.
Temperatures in the mid-60s today fall to the low 50s through Thursday.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A local health official says the governor’s decision to lift a statewide mask mandate is like a “slap in the face.”
Despite the governor’s decision, one local school district says the masks will stay on.
Improved meters and water tower mean a bump in monthly utility bills for one town’s residents.
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.