On or Off: Where schools stand on lifting mask mandate

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While state leaders say face masks should no longer be required, area school officials say they remain a must on their campuses.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on March 21 his intentions to lift the state’s mask mandate at the end of the month.
However, several school districts in Northeast Arkansas have said they will continue to require their students, faculty, and staff to wear masks.
Here’s where districts in our area stand on the issue:
- Jonesboro Public Schools: Announced on March 30 it would continue to follow CDC guidelines and keep masks and other safety precautions (quarantining, social distancing, etc.) in place for the 2020-21 school year. “We want to ensure our students and staff are safe, healthy, and have the least amount of exposure to the virus as possible,” administrators said in a news release.
- Marked Tree School District: Superintendent Matt Wright announced on Sunday, March 28, the district would follow CDC guidelines and enforce masks on campus. “Masks, along with the other procedures that we’ve put in place, [have] worked to help keep our kids safe,” he said in a YouTube video.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.