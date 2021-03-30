1812 Pizza Company reopens dining room

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A local favorite pizza chain is opening the doors to their dining rooms for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
While many restaurants have already opened up their dine-in options with guidelines and limitations, 1812 Pizza Company only offered drive-thru and curbside services up until today.
While the Manila location is still undergoing renovations and won’t open up until May, it feels like a fresh start for the Jonesboro locations off Hilltop and Race Street.
1812 Pizza is one of the last local restaurants to open up indoor dining in wake of the pandemic, and owner Matt Davis said while he wouldn’t do anything differently, he is excited about welcoming customers back inside.
“I was telling my wife this morning when I was getting ready to go to work, it’s like I’m opening up two new restaurants today,” Davis said. “I was excited and nervous at the same time. After a year plus you don’t forget what you’re doing, but it’s been so long it feels like a fresh start.”
Even with vaccines becoming more readily available for Arkansans, 1812 Pizza has removed a few tables to promote social distancing. The restaurant also has hand sanitizer at every table.
Davis said that he asks patrons to wear a mask even if the state’s mask mandate does lift, but he will not make this a requirement and will not enforce it.
