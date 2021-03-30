Property owner: “Just happy everyone is alive” after tornado

MARIE, Ark. (KAIT) - After four tornadoes ripped through Mississippi County Saturday night, crews are working on repairing power lines, and homeowners were left to pick up the pieces Monday.
One homeowner said he’s “just happy everyone is alive.”
Mississippi County saw an EF-0 near Chelford, an EF-0 near Bassett, an EF-1 near Marie, and an EF-1 near Osceola, which left two mobile homes and a workshop destroyed, along with damaged powerlines.
Joey Towery was hard at work with his son picking up debris. His workshop, just off Highway 119, got destroyed after the storm. Now, they’re trying to salvage what’s left.
Towery said he wasn’t at his property at the time of the storm.
“Seen it was a total loss, but me and my son, we’re in good shape,” Towery said. “Nobody was at home. Nobody got hurt. We’re just thankful for that.”
Towery said they will rebuild the shop at another location.
Crews were also busy at work on Highway 14, repairing leaning power lines. Power was restored to all affected areas late Saturday night.
The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department confirms there are no reported injuries.
