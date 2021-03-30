It was a nice Monday weather wise for baseball, softball, and soccer. Valley View softball moved to 10-0 with a home victory over East Poinsett County. Melbourne baseball moved to 9-0 with a road win at Rector. Manila baseball beat Piggott in a 3A-3 matchup.
Region 8 HS Spring Sports Scoreboard (3/29/21)
Valley View 15, East Poinsett County 0 (Softball)
Melbourne 14, Rector 1 (Baseball)
Manila 7, Piggott 4 (Baseball)
Jonesboro 3, Brookland 1 (Boys Soccer)
Jonesboro 3, Brookland 2 (Girls Soccer)
Valley View 1, Harding Academy 1 (Boys Soccer)
Valley View beats Harding Academy (Girls Soccer)
Trumann 12, Jonesboro 2 (Softball)
Rector 16, Cross County 1 (Softball)
Viola 9, Norfork 0 (Baseball)
Viola 24, Norfork 0 (Softball)
Walnut Ridge 21, Osceola 1 (Baseball)
East Poinsett County 8, Barton 6 (Baseball)
Salem 15, White County Central 2 (Softball)
Corning 24, Manila 1 (Softball)
McCrory 17, Marked Tree 0 (Softball)
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.