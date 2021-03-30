Region 8 HS Spring Sports Scoreboard (3/29/21)

Valley View softball moved to 10-0 with a win over EPC on Monday. (Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison | March 29, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 9:13 PM

It was a nice Monday weather wise for baseball, softball, and soccer. Valley View softball moved to 10-0 with a home victory over East Poinsett County. Melbourne baseball moved to 9-0 with a road win at Rector. Manila baseball beat Piggott in a 3A-3 matchup.

Valley View 15, East Poinsett County 0 (Softball)

Melbourne 14, Rector 1 (Baseball)

Manila 7, Piggott 4 (Baseball)

Jonesboro 3, Brookland 1 (Boys Soccer)

Jonesboro 3, Brookland 2 (Girls Soccer)

Valley View 1, Harding Academy 1 (Boys Soccer)

Trumann 12, Jonesboro 2 (Softball)

Rector 16, Cross County 1 (Softball)

Viola 9, Norfork 0 (Baseball)

Viola 24, Norfork 0 (Softball)

Walnut Ridge 21, Osceola 1 (Baseball)

East Poinsett County 8, Barton 6 (Baseball)

Salem 15, White County Central 2 (Softball)

Corning 24, Manila 1 (Softball)

McCrory 17, Marked Tree 0 (Softball)

