School district prepares for prom, students excited after last years canceled event

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Many school districts are deciding if they will have prom and are making COVID-19 adjustments if they do. Prom will go on, though, at the Harrisburg School District.
Some of the students say]id Tuesday they were devastated last year when the event was canceled, and they’re just excited to finally get a prom experience.
“I was kind of devastated because me and my friends were looking forward to throwing it out on the dance floor,” senior Drew Wright said.
Superintendent Chris Ferrell says they moved to an outdoor venue to spread out, and masks will be required.
“We’ve chosen an offsite venue. Normally, the traditional prom is held here on campus,” said Ferrell.
Though it may not be what Harrisburg High School students are used to, senior Brooks Faulkner is glad it’ll make up for last year’s canceled event.
“I was a little bit upset because I did have a dress and appointments made, so I had to go through the trouble of canceling everything and, you know, selling it to other people,” said Faulkner.
Senior Kloey Harloson says it’s important to still have some normalcy and have those traditional high school experiences while remaining safe.
“This year, we haven’t really gotten to see our class. Our class hasn’t been together, so this may give us a chance to see each other before we say our final goodbyes, so I feel like that’s really important,” said Harloson. “Just the last memories. Just another memory to add to our high school experience.”
Ferrell said they are preparing for the worst.
Right now, COVID-19 numbers are on the downward trend, but he said if they see a spike after spring break, they may have to cancel prom again this year. Students are already mentally preparing.
“We’re hoping for the best, but I feel like all we’ve been through this past year. If it does get canceled by chance, I feel like we’re prepared for it, but we’ll still do stuff if it is,” said Wright.
