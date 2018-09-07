Stretch of Dry Weather Once the Rain Moves Out

We could see a decent stretch of dry weather once the rain clears out on Wednesday. Rain overnight will be spotty, so it’s possible some stay dry. A few rumbles of thunder and small hail are possible across southern parts of Region 8. Temperatures fall into the 40s overnight. A few showers will linger through the first half of Wednesday. Temperatures won’t increase much during the day setting us up for a cold morning Thursday. Freeze and frost are likely Thursday and Friday morning. Some in the Ozarks and southern Missouri may see a hard freeze. Highs will be cool during the day despite the sun. The weekend and next week look nice! A few clouds may pass at times but otherwise sunny and becoming warmer. The only chance of rain is a low chance of showers on Tuesday.