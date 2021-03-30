Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries blocking Jonesboro intersection

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash with injuries Tuesday afternoon shut down a major Jonesboro intersection.
The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the corner of Johnson Avenue and North Caraway Road, near the Arkansas State University campus.
Jeff Presley, director of the Jonesboro & Craighead County E911, said injuries have been reported and that there is entrapment.
In addition to police and rescue crews, several fire engines have also been dispatched to the scene.
Presley advises motorists to avoid the area, if possible.
Region 8 News has a reporter on the way and will update this story as new details become available.
