Woman accused of shooting man

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Bono woman is in custody after sheriff’s deputies say she shot a man in the foot.
Shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, March 29, Deputy Cody Ladner responded to a call at a local emergency room regarding a shooting.
According to the initial incident report, the victim’s girlfriend said they had driven to a house on County Road 118 to confront a man that the victim was “upset with.”
Once at the residence, the victim began yelling for the man to come out of the house and speak to him.
The two men argued back and forth for several minutes before the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Leslie Danielle Kissee of Bono came out of the house with a handgun, the report stated.
“Once Kissee was out of the house, she pointed the handgun at [victim] and told him to leave or she would shoot him,” Ladner stated.
When the victim said he would not leave, the report stated Kissee fired the handgun twice, striking the victim in the left foot.
“After the shots were fired, Kissee advised [victim] that the next shot would be in his chest,” according to the report.
The victim and his girlfriend then left the residence and drove to the emergency room.
Deputies went to the home and arrested Kissee on suspicion of first-degree battery.
According to Deputy Holden Harrison, Kissee gave the investigators permission to search the home.
Inside, Harrison said they found a black Smith & Wesson .380 caliber handgun inside a holster on the bed.
Kissee is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting her first appearance in court.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.