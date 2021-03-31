Arkansas ace Mary Haff named SEC Softball Pitcher of the Week

Haff went 3-0 inside the circle and helped Arkansas sweep Mississippi State and remain in first place of the SEC standings. She opened the week hurling nine strikeouts over 6.0 innings in a win at Kansas to sweep the season series against the Jayhawks. On Friday against Mississippi State, she threw 5.2 scoreless innings and struck out four and allowed four hits. On Saturday, Haff came out of the pen and inherited two runners in scoring position with one out in a one-run game in the sixth and induced a strikeout and a popout to escape the jam. Haff notched her third save of the season in the relief effort. To cap off the week, she tossed a complete game with nine strikeouts while allowing four hits. This season, Haff leads the SEC in innings pitched (117), strikeouts (133) and wins (17). She finished the week with a 2.07 ERA, a 3-0 record with one save, 20.1 innings pitched and 24 strikeouts.