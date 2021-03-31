Austin Reaves declares for the 2021 NBA Draft

NORMAN, Okla. (KAIT) - A Cedar Ridge alum is thinking about The Association.
ESPN‘s Jonathan Givony was first to report that Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves will declare for the NBA Draft. Reaves earned All Big 12 1st Team honors in the 2020-2021 season.
He averaged 18 points, 5 rebounds, & 4 assists per game. Reaves is the first player in Oklahoma history to lead the team in points, rebounds, & assists in the same season. He dropped 23 pts vs. Missouri and 27 pts vs. Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament. Reaves‘ season high was a 32 pt performance vs. TCU in the Big 12 opener.
Austin is currently #40 in the ESPN NBA Draft Rankings. The NBA Draft is scheduled for July 29th.
