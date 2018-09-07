Enjoyable Holiday Weekend Ahead

A stretch of dry but unseasonably chilly spring weather continues across Region 8 today. Afternoon temperatures will stall in the mid 50s despite plentiful sunshine and light wind. A Freeze Warning goes into effect overnight as lows dip into the low 30s. As we head into Easter Weekend, high pressure shifts east of Region 8 and allows mid 60s to return. The warming trend carries us into the 70s early next week with dry weather holding through Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become possible during the second half of next week. Happy Easter!