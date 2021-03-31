Corning Harvest Festival returning in 2021

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - One of Clay County’s biggest events of the year is back on after canceling in 2020.
The 2021 Corning Harvest Festival was announced last week, revitalizing the community that lost last year’s festival for the first time in 35 years.
The festival will feature its usual array of attractions such as arts and crafts, antique cars, food vendors, and more.
The announcement of this year’s festival is a huge sigh of relief for the city, as the event always brings in plenty of tourists contributing to the local economy.
“It was a big hit,” Rhonda Sollis, chairman of the Corning Harvest Festival, said. “Because there’s a lot of revenue that comes into Corning when we have the festival. There are people spending money on food, spending money on hotels, so Corning itself took a big hit.”
The festival’s return is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23, and will take place at Wynn Park.
Sollis said that she is excited for the festival as well as the community, and says that it will provide a beacon of normalcy.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.