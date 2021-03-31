Foul play not suspected in athlete’s death

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - While working out with friends Tuesday morning, a Region 8 college athlete collapsed and died.
Ignacio “Nacho” Gomez was a senior kicker and punter for Lyon College in Batesville.
Independence County Coroner Wesley Gay said Gomez was working out with friends when he suddenly collapsed.
An ambulance was called and efforts were made to resuscitate Gomez.
He was taken to White River Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Because Gomez was 23 years old with no prior medical history, Gay said his body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.
Gay added that he does not believe there was any foul play.
The college issued a statement Tuesday following his death:
Gomez is the second Lyon College athlete this year to die.
On Jan. 30, 19-year-old James Gilfedder was found dead in his dorm room following a party at a home partially owned by a baseball coach at the college.
The case remains under investigation.
