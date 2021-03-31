Foul play not suspected in athlete’s death

A Lyon college athlete collapsed and died Tuesday while working out with friends. (Source: Lyon College)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 31, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT - Updated March 31 at 9:35 AM

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - While working out with friends Tuesday morning, a Region 8 college athlete collapsed and died.

Ignacio “Nacho” Gomez was a senior kicker and punter for Lyon College in Batesville.

Independence County Coroner Wesley Gay said Gomez was working out with friends when he suddenly collapsed.

An ambulance was called and efforts were made to resuscitate Gomez.

He was taken to White River Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Because Gomez was 23 years old with no prior medical history, Gay said his body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Gay added that he does not believe there was any foul play.

The college issued a statement Tuesday following his death:

The Lyon College community is mourning the loss of senior Ignacio “Nacho” Gomez, who passed away this morning.
Gomez was a Spanish major minoring in business administration and a member of Mortar Board. He set records for the football program and planned to play professionally or become a coach after graduation.
At this time, the College asks that the community respect the privacy of both the family and students as they mourn. Lyon will be supporting students by connecting them with the resources available through the Chaplain’s Office and the Counseling Center.
Lyon College statement

Gomez is the second Lyon College athlete this year to die.

On Jan. 30, 19-year-old James Gilfedder was found dead in his dorm room following a party at a home partially owned by a baseball coach at the college.

The case remains under investigation.

