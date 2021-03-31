Hardy police: ‘Major damage’ reported to Spring River Dispensary

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A semi-truck trailer backed into the Spring River Dispensary and caused major damage to the building.
According to a Hardy Police Department report, it happened just after 10:20 a.m. on March 27.
The report states that a 2021 Great Dane trailer driven by Kevin Scroggins backed into the building, causing minor damage to the left rear of the trailer.
Major damage occurred to the outside of the building, but the damage to the inside wasn’t known at the time of the incident.
However, police learned on March 29 that major damage also occurred to the interior of the building, after a contractor assessed the dispensary.
The report didn’t state the extent of the damage to the inside of the building.
