Investigation into officer-involved shooting underway
Viewer video shows a shooting next to an Arvest Bank and Casey's General Store. (Source: Bruce Roberts)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 30, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 10:16 PM

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Mountain Home.

On Tuesday evening, a video shared with Region 8 News by Bruce Roberts showed a person being shot by law enforcement.

Posted by Bruce Roberts on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Mountain Home newspaper, The Baxter Bulletin, reported the shooting happened near the Casey’s General Store on Highway 62 E.

Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler says, “case agents have arrived to assist the local jurisdiction the call and begin their investigation.”

Mountain Home Acting Police Chief Eddie Griffin told The Baxter Bulletin no officers were injured in the shooting.

