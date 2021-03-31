Investigation into officer-involved shooting underway

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Mountain Home.
On Tuesday evening, a video shared with Region 8 News by Bruce Roberts showed a person being shot by law enforcement.
Mountain Home newspaper, The Baxter Bulletin, reported the shooting happened near the Casey’s General Store on Highway 62 E.
Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler says, “case agents have arrived to assist the local jurisdiction the call and begin their investigation.”
Mountain Home Acting Police Chief Eddie Griffin told The Baxter Bulletin no officers were injured in the shooting.
Region 8 News will keep you updated.
