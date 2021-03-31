Local businesses share plans after mask mandate lifted

By Monae Stevens | March 30, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 11:07 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson lifted the mask mandate on March 30th, leaving businesses having to figure out how to move forward in the ongoing pandemic.

Paula Lowe – owner of Roots restaurant in downtown Jonesboro – says that her staff will continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocols that were previously set forth by the Arkansas Department of Health.

“All the staff is going to be required to wear a mask,” Lowe said. “We already have our shots.”

Lowe mentioned that the staff will take customers’ temperatures upon arrival, but it will be strongly recommended to wear a mask upon entry.

“I think everyone has the right to choose whatever they would like,” said Lowe.

Amanda Herget, owner of Gearhead Outfitters, released a statement Tuesday evening on how she plans to operate her businesses going forward:

“Gearhead Outfitters will continue to ask staff to wear masks on the sales floor until further notice, but support customers’ decision and will not require masks upon entry.”

The City of Jonesboro told Region 8 News that they plan to keep mandates in place for city buildings and other city property.

Blytheville Mayor James Sanders says that he plans to do the same.

Governor Hutchinson asked Arkansans in Tuesday’s press briefing to respect the decisions of businesses, local government, and restaurants if they have mask requirements for entry.

