March 31: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, March 31. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
You may hit your windshield wipers a few times today but most of the heavy rain has ended.
As our front pushes farther southward, cold Canadian air will spill into Region 8.
We expect a couple of early-season frosts Thursday and Friday as temperatures fall to 32°F.
Afternoon highs look unseasonably chilly, as well, in the low 50s.
A stretch of dry weather begins Thursday as high pressure builds overhead.
Easter Weekend looks nice with temperatures near 70.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Jonesboro police are investigating a late-night shooting that left one person dead.
Despite Gov. Hutchinson lifting the statewide mask mandate, several schools and businesses say they will still require them.
After the pandemic forced it to cancel last year, one popular event is already making plans for this year.
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.