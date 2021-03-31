Student arrested after multiple threats to Rose Bud schools

ROSE BUD, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Police arrested a Rose Bud High School student for threats made against schools in the district.
According to Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK, students learned virtually Monday and Tuesday due to multiple threats.
Superintendent Alan Blackwell said the ordeal was scary. Blackwell said about 10 students at the high school were named as targets over the social media app Snapchat.
Those threats came just hours after the campus was cleared from its first threat on Monday morning.
“An online threat sent to our high school principal – basically a bomb threat,” Blackwell said.
He said the bomb threat was made to both the elementary school and high school. Police checked and cleared all buildings.
“We actually did two sweeps through all of our buildings,” Blackwell said.
The threats, Blackwell said, were made from fake accounts and police worked with the FBI’s Cyber Unit to determine who made the threats.
The Rose Bud School District posted on Facebook just after 7 p.m. Tuesday that police executed a search warrant and detained a suspect.
No names or charges have been announced at this time.
