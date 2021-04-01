April 1: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, April 1. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Cold, Canadian air spilled into Region 8 overnight, prompting a Freeze Warning as temperatures dropped to the mid-30s.
This warning continues Friday morning, with lows forecast to dip into the upper 20s areawide.
A stretch of sunny, dry weather carries us out of the 50′s and into the mid-60′s by Easter Weekend.
News Headlines
Arkansas State Police issued a missing/endangered child advisory for a 15-year-old Arkansas teen.
We’ll go live to Minneapolis, Minnesota for a preview of Day 4 of the Derek Chauvin murder trial. The former cop is charged in the death of George Floyd.
A Region 8 family is left devastated after a 911 call leads to a Jonesboro man being placed on life support.
College athletes are at the heart of a MULTIBILLION dollar industry, but unable to cash in. But that could change soon. Our chief national political analyst Greta Van Susteren explains
