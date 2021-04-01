Arkansas State women’s bowling earns bid to 2021 NCAA Championship

The regional and championship brackets will be double-elimination, with each round consisting of a best-of-three match that includes the use of three team game formats- baker total pin fall, five-person team match and a best-of-seven baker match play. Regional competition will conclude with one team from each regional bracket advancing to compete in the championship. The champion will be determined using a best-of-seven baker match play. The championship final will air at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, April 10 on ESPNU.