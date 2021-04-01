Arkansas State women’s bowling earns bid to 2021 NCAA Championship

Clinching their 13th straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the Arkansas State women’s bowling team will play Delaware State in its opening match of the 2021 National Collegiate Women’s Bowling Championship as announced by the NCAA Wednesday afternoon on its selections show on NCAA.com.
The Red Wolves enter the tournament with a record of 37-23 and clinched their 13th straight appearance in the tournament with the at-large selection. A-State meets Delaware State in match two of Region 3 at 9:00 a.m. on March 7 with the winner facing North Carolina A&T or Prairie View A&M.
Joining the Red Wolves in the 16-team field are No. 1 seed McKendree, No. 2 seed Nebraska, No. 3 seed North Carolina A&T, No. 4 seed Louisiana Tech, Roberts Wesleyan, Duquesne, Sacred Heart, Medaille, Vanderbilt, Mount St. Mary’s, Prairie View A&M, Delaware State, Youngstown State, Fairleigh Dickinson and Sam Houston State.
The winners of each regional will advance to the NCAA championship. The championship matches will be played April 9-10. Both regional and championship rounds will be played at AMF Pro Bowl Lanes in North Kansas City, Mo. The University of Central Missouri and Kansas City Sports Commission are the hosts.
The regional and championship brackets will be double-elimination, with each round consisting of a best-of-three match that includes the use of three team game formats- baker total pin fall, five-person team match and a best-of-seven baker match play. Regional competition will conclude with one team from each regional bracket advancing to compete in the championship. The champion will be determined using a best-of-seven baker match play. The championship final will air at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, April 10 on ESPNU.
