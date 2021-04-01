Bill works to prevent Arkansas seniors from being scammed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new bill in the Arkansas Legislature looks to prevent the senior population of Arkansas from being scammed.
Filed by Rep. Carlton Wing (R-North Little Rock) and State Sen. Jonathan Dismang (R-Beebe), HB1391 would allow financial institutions to report potential exploitation cases to the Attorney General’s office.
The bill could put a freeze on account transactions while being investigated.
Co-sponsors of the bill include three legislators from Northeast Arkansas Rep. Jimmy Gazaway of Paragould, Rep. Jon Milligan of Lake City, and Rep. Johnny Rye of Trumann.
“These seniors are more isolated than ever before which puts them in front of people with nefarious intent for a longer period of time during the day. They’re there to answer the phone, they’re there on social media, and that’s when they can fall victim to some of these so this bill will give us an opportunity to engage the Attorney General’s office earlier,” Rep. Wing told KARK.
Over the past three years, one in 44 Arkansas seniors has fallen victim to scams.
The bill has been assigned to the House Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative and Military Affairs committee.
