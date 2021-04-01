CDC Study: Single shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines is 80% effective after two weeks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new ‘real-world’ study conducted by the CDC is highlighting the effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — as the country races to get as many shots as possible into the arms of Americans.
Nearly four thousand vaccinated healthcare workers, first responders and other essential workers from six states were studied over a 13 week period.
The study found that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines — which both use mRNA to create antibodies — were 80 percent effective in preventing infections two weeks after just the first shot. The efficacy rose to 90 percent two weeks after the second shot.
According to the CDC, two weeks are needed after each dose for the body to create antibodies to prevent infection. People are considered “partially vaccinated” two weeks after the first dose and “fully vaccinated” two weeks after the second.
Just over 16 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, while nearly 30 percent of the population has received at least one dose.
