Craighead County Sheriff’s Office in-custody incident under investigation, family left devastated

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A family is left devastated after a 911 call leads to a Jonesboro man being placed on life support.
Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland says deputies received a call for medical assistance at a home on County Road 762.
When deputies arrived on the scene, a woman was being treated by medical personnel, and they were advised she had been assaulted and “held against her will” by 24-year-old Timothy Coleman.
However, Coleman’s father says that he had originally called 911 because his son was having an asthma attack.
“Called an ambulance and it went haywire,” the father said.
Rolland says deputies placed Coleman in handcuffs at the scene and put him in the back of the patrol car.
He mentions the deputies had to regain custody of Coleman by tasing him after he attempted to escape.
The father says Coleman was running to get his inhaler.
“The next thing I know he’s down – they tased him, he went down and that was it,” he said.
According to the report, Coleman had fallen and was “short of breath”, so officers were assisting him until EMS arrived.
Coleman is currently on life support, which leaves his family in pieces.
“My only son, and they take him away from me,” said his father.
Craighead County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the domestic dispute, and Arkansas State Police is investigating the in-custody incident.
If state investigators find any evidence of wrongdoing, they will pass their findings onto the sheriff’s office or the prosecuting attorney’s office.
