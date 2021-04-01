Man found guilty in 2014 Poplar Bluff murder

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was found guilty in the 2014 murder of another man.
The jury found Curtis Walker, 35, guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary on Thursday, April 1. The trial started on Monday.
The jury deliberated for 38 minutes before returning their verdict.
Walker faces up to 30 years for second-degree murder, a minimum of three years with no upper limit for armed criminal action and 15 years for first-degree burglary.
A sentencing hearing was set for May 11 at 10 a.m.
Eight of Ramirez’s family members attended the trial.
According to Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor, they were thankful to see the defendant stand trial and ultimately convicted of their loved one’s murder.
The case was prosecuted by Proctor, along with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Warren.
Two other people have been charged in connection to the case.
In 2014, the body of 48-year-old Salvador Ruiz Ramirez was found along the southern banks of the Black River.
While trying to launch his boat at the Dan River access, south of Poplar Bluff, a man saw what appeared to be a body lying at the end of the boat ramp.
The body was identified as Ramirez.
According to the prosecuting attorney’s office, Dr. Russell Deidiker testified the cause of death was one of the two gunshots to Ramirez’s head.
The Butler County Major Case Squad was activated.
While on the scene at the Dan River access, deputies were dispatched to another scene where a car had been set on fire off of County Road 305.
They learned the car belonged to a woman who knew Curtis Walker.
According to the prosecuting attorney’s office, a third crime scene was found at Ramirez’s home on Tremont Street where officers said it was burglarized, ransacked and set on fire.
Surveillance cameras attached to the house recorded Walker and his co-defendant breaking into the home.
Walker was arrested after a high-speed chase in Wright County where he was a passenger in a stolen vehicle.
Walker testified that he did shoot and kill Ramirez, but that he acted in self defense.
