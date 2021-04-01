Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease found in Northeast Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture released a statement Wednesday that The United States Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services confirmed a positive test of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus (RHDV-2). (Source: Arkansas Game and Fish Commission)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 31, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 9:18 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A positive test of a disease that impacts domestic and wild rabbits was found in Northeast Arkansas.

They say the disease is “highly contagious” but “does not infect humans or other animals, including dogs and cats.”

Signs of the disease include:

  • rabbits sudden death
  • bloodstained noses
  • lethargy
  • decreased appetite
  • or labored breathing.

Officials say to change shoes before entering rabbit housing, dedicate a pair of easily cleaned shoes to the rabbit shed, and not wear them outside the enclosure to avoid the disease’s spread.

