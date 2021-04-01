Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease found in Northeast Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A positive test of a disease that impacts domestic and wild rabbits was found in Northeast Arkansas.
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture released a statement Wednesday that The United States Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services confirmed a positive test of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus (RHDV-2).
They say the disease is “highly contagious” but “does not infect humans or other animals, including dogs and cats.”
Signs of the disease include:
- rabbits sudden death
- bloodstained noses
- lethargy
- decreased appetite
- or labored breathing.
Officials say to change shoes before entering rabbit housing, dedicate a pair of easily cleaned shoes to the rabbit shed, and not wear them outside the enclosure to avoid the disease’s spread.
