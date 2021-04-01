We had a marquee matchup in high school baseball. 12-2 Jonesboro hosted 10-2 Marion in a 5A East doubleheader. Arkansas State baseball signee Daedrick Cail shined in Game 1. He hit 3 home runs, notched several strikeouts on the mound, and picked up the save.
Region 8 HS Spring Sports Scoreboard (3/31/21)
Marion 11, Jonesboro 8 (Baseball)
Jonesboro 12, Marion 6 (Baseball)
Marion 15, Jonesboro 2 (Softball)
Marion 18, Jonesboro 7 (Softball)
Searcy 6, Nettleton 4 (Baseball)
Tuckerman 20, Midland 4 (Baseball)
Melbourne 12, Midland 0 (Softball)
Pocahontas 13, Westside 3 (Baseball)
Pocahontas 8, Westside 0 (Baseball)
East Poinsett County 7, Rector 1 (Softball)
