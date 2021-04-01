Region 8 HS Spring Sports Scoreboard (3/31/21)

Region 8 HS Spring Sports Scoreboard (3/31/21)
By Chris Hudgison | March 31, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 10:48 PM

We had a marquee matchup in high school baseball. 12-2 Jonesboro hosted 10-2 Marion in a 5A East doubleheader. Arkansas State baseball signee Daedrick Cail shined in Game 1. He hit 3 home runs, notched several strikeouts on the mound, and picked up the save.

Marion 11, Jonesboro 8 (Baseball)

Jonesboro 12, Marion 6 (Baseball)

Marion 15, Jonesboro 2 (Softball)

Marion 18, Jonesboro 7 (Softball)

Searcy 6, Nettleton 4 (Baseball)

Tuckerman 20, Midland 4 (Baseball)

Melbourne 12, Midland 0 (Softball)

Pocahontas 13, Westside 3 (Baseball)

Pocahontas 8, Westside 0 (Baseball)

East Poinsett County 7, Rector 1 (Softball)

