Team prepares for future earthquakes in southeast Missouri

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency management leaders are updating their plan in case a major earthquake hits southeast Missouri in the future.
The New Madrid Seismic Zone Collaborative Planning Team consists of state, local, and federal emergency management officials. They’re working on evacuation plans, mass medical care, and food supply in case of an emergency.
According to Butler County’s Emergency Management Agency Director, Robbie Myers, an earthquake in southeast Missouri could be monumental, so detailed plans need to be in place to help save lives.
“A lot of us in emergency management have been involved with COVID for the past year, but it’s important that we keep on top of other things, particularly in our area, earthquakes remain top of the list for things that can cause some of the most damage.” said Myers.
He said residents will not get a warning when an earthquake hits, so it’s important to prepare at home as well. Myers recommends planning a meeting place with family in case people get separated, knowing where important documents are, and securing items like water heaters and book shelves to walls.
