Arkansas’ active virus cases, hospitalizations decrease

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas’ active coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have dropped as the state reported more than 23,000 more vaccinations.
The Department of Health on Friday reported active cases, meaning those that don’t include people who have died or recovered, decreased by 40 to 1,684.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state fell by seven to 161. The state reported three more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 5,639.
Overall, the state’s virus cases increased by 144 to 330,753 since the pandemic began. The state reported 23,640 more virus vaccinations were administered.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.