Coggins announces plan to rebuild destroyed Hoxie homes

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Hoxie community is regrouping after a fire destroyed several homes a couple of weeks ago. After an investigation, the cause of the fire was ruled to be accidental.
Region 8 News learned the fire was caused by an extension cord shortage in the back of one of the houses.
Mayor Dennis Coggins, who lost his house in the fire, says the community has helped tremendously in getting the residents back on their feet.
“We [were] like a family over there,” Coggins said. “It was an accident, there’s no hard feelings towards nobody, nobody’s mad at nobody or anything, a lot of people helped over here.”
Coggins says those from all over Region 8 have pitched in to help get the community back on its feet. Thousands of dollars were raised, equaling out to over $700 for each resident affected by the fire, in addition to necessities, including clothes and toiletries.
Crews have been out clearing the rubble. Mayor Coggins says he plans to rebuild the houses in a different layout, building duplexes in the area. He says this was the quickest and best option.
