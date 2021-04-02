Heartland COVID-19 survivor creates song

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A nursing home resident in Sikeston used a song to find light in the dark times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was afraid for my life,” said Reese Corlew. “I think it was Christmas Day that we all got notice that on our 400 hall, all of us had tested positive.”
That day marked the beginning of the worst days at Delta South Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.
“I just prayed and tried to make it through it,” said Corlew.
Sadly, that December and January, 11 residents died from COVID-19.
“When I come out of my room and go down our 400 hall, the rooms are empty now where I used to say hello to all of my friends, and I still can’t walk past it without thinking about them. It just makes me miss them more every day,” she said.
In tough times, Corlew typically uses music as a healing power.
“This time, I just couldn’t find it anywhere in me to pick up my guitar and even try. I was very weak, and I thought while there’s no sense in me trying to sing,” she said.
But Activities Director, Melissa Ozment, knew Corlew needed to find her strength again through song.
“This lyric comes to into my mind about death stealing down the hall and taking all of her friends,” said Ozment. “I grab a notebook and a pen, and the pen is running out of ink. And I’m sitting here like this, and I’m writing these lyrics, and I meant to just write that one little line and go to bed. But it just started flowing, and in about 30 minutes, I had the song written.”
“She wanted me to put music to it and play it, and she said it’s your song. That started bringing me out. So that was a life saver,” said Corlew.
The song, “What COVID Took From Me,” takes them back to tragic days.
“Grief. Pain,” said Ozment.
“I miss them terribly,” said Corlew.
But then there’s a string of hope to lift them up.
“Kind of like releasing my feelings into this song, and that helps to get through it,” said Corlew.
“It’s like the words truly do express what we’re really feeling. You know and sharing that with others and getting the responses that we’re getting. It’s very healing,” said Ozment.
You can listen to the full version of the song here.
