Jonesboro man arrested in drug, forgery cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A trip to a local bank to cash a fraudulent check has a man facing a forgery charge, according to Jonesboro police.
Robert Earl Whitson, 54, of Jonesboro was arrested April 1 on suspicion of forgery-2nd degree after officers went to Centennial Bank at 2901 East Highland Dr.
According to police, officers were told that Whitson had attempted to cash a check in the drive-thru but had difficulty cashing the check and went inside.
“It was determined that the check that Whitson was trying to pass was for a closed account in which the owner was deceased,” Jonesboro police said. “Whitson was contacted inside the bank and placed into custody.”
A $5,000 bond was set for Whitson, who will be arraigned May 28 on the forgery charge.
Whitson was also arrested on a bench warrant, alleging delivery of meth or cocaine greater than two grams but less than 10 grams.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Drug Task Force agents did a controlled buy Dec. 13, 2019, at a house in the 2000 block of Maurice Road.
Roughly 3.5 grams of meth were bought from Whitson, who answered the door, police said.
A $35,000 bond was set for Whitson in the drug case.
He will be arraigned May 27 in circuit court in the drug case.
