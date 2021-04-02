$2 million bond set for man in bond revocation case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A $2 million bond was set Friday for a Poinsett County man accused of violating terms of his bond in a murder case.
The bond was set for Corey McCullon, 32, of Trumann during a court appearance in Craighead County District Court.
McCullon was arrested in Nov. 2019 on suspicion of murder-1st degree, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, possession of firearms by certain persons and terroristic threatening-1st degree in the death of Keshia Criglar.
Criglar’s body was found at her home on Meadowbrook, just off Gee Street, Jonesboro police said at the time.
A $1 million bond was set in the murder case.
However, officials said in open court Friday that McCullon violated the terms of his release by leaving either Craighead or Poinsett counties and traveling to Scott County, Mo. in Sept. 2020.
McCullon was arrested in Scott County on suspicion of drug charges, authorities said in court Friday.
McCullon will appear in circuit court April 30 in the revocation case and June 21-25 in the murder case, according to records.
