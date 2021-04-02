NCRM to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with virtual event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday marks 53 years since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis.
Each year, the National Civil Rights Museum commemorates the tragic event. However, this is the second time the museum will hold the commemoration virtually.
“Last year, the whole world closed down about two weeks before April 4th, and so we had to do a very quick pivot from face-to-face to virtual,” said Dr. Noelle Trent with the National Civil Rights Museum.
This year’s theme is “The Man, The Movement, The Moment.”
The virtual event will be filled with guest speakers including Rev. James Lawson, an ally of King who trained several activists in civil disobedience, as well as keynote speaker Dr. Bernard Richardson, the Dean of the historic Andrew Rankin Memorial Chapel and the Executive officer for religious affairs at Howard University.
Trent says the commemoration is not only a time for us to reflect on King’s legacy, but also how each of us has been impacted in the last year during the pandemic and racial injustice.
“This is a moment when we really reflect on the tragic moment and we sit with that discomfort, but then we also, by the end of everything are inspired to move beyond that,” said Trent.
The virtual event starts at 2 p.m.
To register, click here: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/m?oeidk=a07ehrdcsn22e97f49b&oseq=&c=&ch=
