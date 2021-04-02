NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Just months after the start of a new school year, several Northeast Arkansas school districts have begun reporting positive COVID-19 cases among their students and faculty.
As of Monday, April 5, the following districts are reporting at least 5 active confirmed cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health or have otherwise communicated COVID cases on their campuses. These numbers do not include quarantine numbers unless otherwise noted:
- Mountain Home School District:
As of Feb. 22, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
- Norfork School District
As of Feb. 1, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
- Corning School District:
As of Feb. 11, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
School officials said in a Facebook post that grades 9-12 at Corning High School will be completing work virtually from Nov. 30-Dec. 4 due to staff quarantines. However, officials noted that Park Elementary and Corning Middle School will be on-site as usual.
- Piggott School District:
As of Dec. 21, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
As reported on Sept. 12, the Piggott School District went fully virtual due to COVID-19 through Friday, Sept. 18, and returned to face-to-face instruction on Sept. 21.
- Rector School District:
As of Feb. 22, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
- Bay School District:
As of Jan. 4, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
For the week of Dec. 14, the school will be virtual through Jan. 4 due to positive cases and close contacts.
- Blessed Sacrament:
As of Nov. 16, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Buffalo Island School District:
As of Jan. 25, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
As reported on Sept. 24, grades 7-12 will remain virtual, while grades K-6 will be open for onsite instruction. Officials also said Pre-K will remain open.
As reported on Sept. 21, the district would transition to virtual until Monday, Sept. 28.
- Brookland School District:
As of Feb. 4, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
On Dec. 9 the Brookland School District announced they were tweaking the ‘digital days,’ at the start of the Spring semester to every Monday for the remainder of the school year.
On Tuesday, Nov. 17, citing a “rapid increase in the number of staff and students quarantined,” the district switched the elementary school to virtual learning for the remainder of the week.
- Jonesboro Public Schools:
As of March 22, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
As reported on Sept. 1, that one positive case resulted in eight employees being sent home and quarantined for 14 days. The school, nor the employee’s position was released.
Reported on Tuesday, Sept. 22, that Douglas MacArthur Junior High would pivot to remote learning from Wednesday to Friday, Sept. 23-25, “due to the large number of students currently absent from school due to required quarantines.”
- Nettleton School District:
As of Feb. 22, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
On Monday, Oct. 12, Nettleton announced Fox Meadow School of Creative Media would be closed due to a number of faculty, staff and students under quarantine. The school re-opened on Thursday, Oct. 22.
School officials said Dec. 10 that Fox Meadow Elementary will pivot to digital days Dec. 11 and 14. Students will be able to stay home and continue their academic instruction as off-site learners.
- Riverside School District:
As of Dec. 28, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
School officials announced Nov. 29 that Riverside High School will pivot to online instruction on Monday, Nov. 30 to Friday, Dec. 4. Onsite classes are set to resume Monday, Dec. 7. The announcement does not impact Riverside East Elementary or Riverside West Elementary.
- Valley View School District:
As of Feb. 15, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
With 32 staff members and 220 students quarantined, the district announced Dec. 15 it would pivot to digital learning on Wednesday, Dec. 16, and virtual learning on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 17-18.
Following the “rapid increase in the number of staff and students quarantined as a positive case of COVID-19 or as a close contact,” the district announced Saturday, Nov. 14, it would pivot to digital learning the week of Nov. 16-20.
- Westside School District:
As of Feb. 22, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
On Dec. 14, the district announced the sixth grade is transitioning to virtual learning due to positive cases and close contacts.
As reported on Nov. 9, the district would pivot to virtual learning only at both Westside Middle and High Schools (grades 5-12) beginning Tuesday, Nov 10, through Friday, Nov. 20. Both campuses will be closed to on-site instruction.
- Earle School District:
As of Nov. 23, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
As reported on Nov. 2, the district announced the high school would move to virtual instruction starting Tuesday, Nov. 3 through Thursday, Nov. 12, due to COVID-19 cases and probable close contacts.
As reported on Nov. 2, the Earle football team was forced to forfeit their first-round state playoff game due to COVID, thus ending their season.
- Marion School District:
As of Feb. 22, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
- West Memphis School District:
As of March 22, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
- Cross County School District:
As of Jan. 14, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Wynne School District:
As of March 1, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
- Crowley’s Ridge Academy:
As of Feb. 1, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
- Greene County Tech School District:
As of March 22, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
Citing a “high number of staff and students who are quarantined for COVID-19, GCT Jr. High School announced on Thursday, Dec. 10, it would pivot to off-campus virtual learning Friday, Dec. 11, through Tuesday, Dec. 15. Students will return on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
GCT Middle school announced on Dec. 8, that they would go fully virtual starting Wed. Dec. 9, and return to onsite instruction on Thursday, Dec. 17.
First reported on Oct. 27, the district announced the middle, junior high, and high schools would pivot to virtual learning beginning Wednesday, Oct. 28, through Monday, Nov. 9.
Greene County Tech announced Oct. 12 its schedule for “Make Up Mondays.” Students will be able to go to school to complete assignments or stay at home to complete virtual work. This will affect K-12 only. Preschool will attend a normal day.
- Marmaduke School District:
As of Feb. 11, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
The junior and senior high schools transitioned to virtual learning on Tuesday, Nov. 17, following an “increased number of positive cases” and quarantined students and staff.
- Paragould School District:
As of March 29, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
A longtime lunch worker for the Paragould School District passed away from complications of COVID on Oct. 30.
- Batesville School District:
As of Feb. 15, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
- Cedar Ridge School District:
As of Jan. 25, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
On Dec. 6, the school district announced in a Facebook post that all Kindergarten classes would pivot to virtual instruction starting Monday, Dec. 7, due to teacher quarantine. Kindergarten students will return to on-campus instruction on Monday, Dec. 14.
As reported on Sept. 9, an elementary student has tested positive for COVID-19.
- Midland School District:
As of Dec. 28, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
School officials announced Nov. 6 that Midland High School will move to virtual instruction on Nov. 9, while Midland Elementary will have school as usual. Also, Midland TINY TOTS and PRESCHOOL will be open.
- Southside School District:
As of Feb. 15, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
- Izard Co. Consolidated School District:
As of Feb. 11, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
- Melbourne School District:
As of Feb. 15, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
As of Jan. 4, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
- Newport School District:
As of Jan. 25, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
Newport school officials said Jan. 7 that students will resume in-person classes Jan. 11, with buses running their routes.
On Thursday, Dec. 10, the district announced the elementary and Pre-K students would switch to all-virtual learning beginning Friday, Dec. 11, through the end of the holiday break. The 6-12 grade campus will remain blended through Dec. 18.
On Monday, Nov. 30, the Newport Special School District announced the entire district will pivot to blended learning for the next two weeks of December 1 to December 11th.
- Hillcrest School District:
As of Feb. 1, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
- Hoxie School District:
As of Feb. 8, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
Citing “multiple positive cases of COVID-19,” district administrators announced Wednesday, Dec. 16, it would pivot to all virtual learning for the remainder of the week (Dec. 17-18). School will resume in-person learning on Jan. 4.
As reported on Sept. 16 School officials announced that used a Blended Learning Day Sept. 18 on campus.
- Lawrence County School District:
As of Feb. 18, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
- Sloan Hendrix School District:
As of Dec. 14, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Armorel School District:
As of Dec. 10, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
As reported on Nov 13, Armorel will give students and parents the option to continue with virtual learning or return to face-to-face instruction beginning Monday, Nov. 16.
As reported on Nov. 2, administrators announced that with several student and staff COVID-19 cases reported the previous weekend, grades 7-12 would pivot to virtual learning from beginning Tuesday, Nov. 3 through Nov. 10.
As reported on Oct. 8, Armorel School District went Virtual Learning on October 8 and returned to campus on Oct. 19, 2020.
- Blytheville School District:
As of Feb. 18, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
As announced on Nov. 16, Blytheville High School will be virtual through Friday, Nov. 20, due to a shortage of substitutes for staff who are out.
As reported on Nov. 3, Blytheville school officials said Blytheville Elementary School will pivot to virtual learning starting Nov. 4. Students will be returning to on-site instruction Nov. 18.
As reported on Oct. 30, school district officials announced on Facebook that the Blytheville Primary School K-2 will remain virtual for one more week (Nov. 2-6). All other schools will be face-to-face starting Nov. 2 with the exception of the 3rd grade, which has one more day of quarantine and will return Nov. 3.
As reported on Oct. 17, administrators announced that ALL students, K-12, would go virtual until Oct. 30.
- Gosnell School District:
As of Feb. 15, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
- Manila School District:
As of Feb. 15, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
- Osceola School District:
As of Jan. 14, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
In a Facebook post, the school district announced Jan. 4 that North Elementary Pre-K and Kindergarten students will go virtual on Tuesday, Jan. 5, and Wednesday, Jan. 6.
- Rivercrest School District:
As of Feb. 25, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
On Dec. 9, the district advised Pre-K parents to keep their children at home due to “information received” about contact tracing.
- Harrisburg School District:
As of Feb. 15, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
- Marked Tree School District:
As of Feb. 8, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
As reported on Oct. 9, Marked Tree School District announced it would continue virtual learning until Monday, Oct. 19.
- Trumann School District:
As of Feb. 8, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
As reported on Nov. 10, Trumann School District announced K-12 onsite students would move to blended learning from Nov. 11 through Nov. 20.
District officials reported Dec. 9 that Trumann Elementary will be using “Blended Learning” Dec. 10 and 11 at the school. Trumann Middle and Trumann High School will remain open for onsite learning.
- East Poinsett County-Tyronza School District:
As reported on Oct. 22 the Tyronza Elementary School announced to pivot to virtual learning for PreK in Tyronza and only 3rd-6th grades beginning Oct. 23rd-Nov. 5th. Tyronza Elementary students will return on Friday, November 6th.
As of Feb. 8, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Maynard School District:
As of Feb. 4, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
- Pocahontas School District:
As of Feb. 15, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
As reported on Oct. 21, School officials said on Twitter that due to a high number of faculty and staff member absences and a shortage of substitute teachers, Pocahontas Junior High School will pivot to 100% virtual learning starting Oct. 22. Officials also said there will be no students on campus Thursday, Oct. 22 at PJHS.
As reported on Sept. 17, MD Williams Intermediate School pivoted to Virtual Learning starting Sept. 18 and returned to in-person instruction on Sept. 21.
- Cave City School District:
As of Feb. 8, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
- Highland School District:
As of Feb. 1, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
School officials said the district will be going virtual Dec. 14-18 due to increased positive staff cases of COVID-19. School will be in session Dec. 11, with buses running as well.
- Forrest City School District:
As of March 15, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
As of Oct. 1, The Forrest City School District went virtual, beginning Monday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 9.
- Harding Academy:
As of Feb. 8, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
- Searcy School District:
As of March 1, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
- White Co. Central School District:
As of Jan. 25, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
- Bald Knob School District:
As of Feb. 11, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
- Pangburn School District:
As of Jan. 25, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
- Riverview School District:
As of Feb. 22, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
- Rose Bud School District:
As of Feb. 15, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
- Augusta:
As of Feb. 4, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
All students who attend Augusta High School will be placed on virtual instruction Jan. 7 and 8, school officials said. Augusta Elementary students will attend school, while the basketball games at McCrory set for Thursday evening have been canceled.
- McCrory:
As of Feb. 15, ADH no longer reporting 5 or more active cases.
Region 8 News will endeavor to update this list as data and information become available.
To help parents ensure their child’s safety, the Arkansas Department of Health provides a report each Monday and Thursday on educational institutions in the state with five or more cases reported.
The ADH report not only includes public and private school districts but also colleges and universities around the state.
