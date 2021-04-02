Paragould elementary student, struck by school bus, now recovering at home

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -A Paragould elementary school student is now recovering at home after being taken to a local hospital Thursday after being struck by a school bus.
According to a statement from school district attorney Rebecca Worsham, the second-grade student was taken to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center.
“The student was awake and alert while being transported from the accident scene to AMMC. The student was released from the hospital earlier this evening,” Worsham said Thursday. “No other students were injured.”
Worsham said Friday that the child suffered minor injuries, is at home with family and that the district is grateful she did not sustain more serious injuries.
According to Paragould police, the crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of S. 7th St. and Wirt.
Police, along with firefighters and EMS, responded to the scene.
The crash is still under investigation, with no further information being released at this time.
School district administrators are also reviewing the bus’s surveillance footage and the cause of the crash.
“The bus driver will not drive a bus pending the investigation,” Worsham added. “The District understands the emotional impact this can have on all parties involved, and counselors will be available to address any needs.”
