Police: Man arrested in Paragould for failure to register as a sex offender

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted out of Minnesota for parole violations stemming from a sexual assault conviction was found this week 900 miles away in Paragould, according to Paragould police.
Paragould police said on social media that Steve Elliot, 35, of Paragould was arrested March 30 after officers with the department’s Street Crimes Unit/Drug Task Force and patrol officers went with the East Arkansas Fugitive Task Force to search for local fugitives.
Police then continued their search for Elliot.
“After utilizing a variety of investigative techniques, a vehicle description and possible address was determined and it was confirmed that the target was in fact in Paragould and would soon be returning to an address on North 9 1/2 Street,” the post noted. “Surveillance details were stationed in the area, and the target was located and apprehended within moments. He was taken into custody without incident.”
Police found a meth pipe on Elliot and later found meth and drug paraphernalia in his hotel room, the post noted.
Elliot was arrested on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender, failure to maintain correct address on identification card, possession of meth less than 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A $25,000 bond was set for Elliot, who will be arraigned May 20 in circuit court, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office online jail roster.
