Eggcelent Easter!

What a beautiful Easter across Region 8! There are a few clouds this morning, but most of the day will be filled with sunshine. Temperatures continue to warm with south winds over the next few days, with rain chances holding off until Wednesday. We are expected about a half inch of rain on Wednesday afternoon and some of the storms could be strong. The rain chances should drop off on Thursday as it appears the boundary may slide to our south. We will watch and adjust the forecast as needed. -Ryan