Church gives out thousands of meals to those in need

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nettleton Baptist Church hosted its fourth Generosity Jonesboro event on Saturday, where people drove up and received free meals.
Volunteers say they’re happy to fight food insecurity while sharing their faith. They say the event is the perfect way to kick off the Easter weekend by giving away 2,400 meals to people in need.
Volunteers were hard at work, giving out barbecue sandwiches and inviting folks to worship with them for Easter Sunday.
Altogether, they have been able to give out over 4,000 meals this year.
Communications Director Bryce Paxson says they are thankful to be able to help out people during a hard time.
“A year ago, we decided to find a way where we could give back into the community just to be able to help people out who are having a really difficult time with the pandemic. We decided to go all out for this one and have even more people come out, so we’re excited,” said Paxson.
Paxson adds that today they set a record within the church for the most meals given out in one day. He says they hope to continue to serve the community and plan to have more community outreach events soon.
