Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.
As of 9:40 a.m., Sunday, April 4, according to the ADH website, there were:
- 330,970 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 259,744 confirmed cases
- 71,266 probable cases
- 323,536 recoveries
- 1,747 active cases
- 1,196 confirmed active cases
- 551 probable active cases
- 5,641 total deaths
- 4,494 deaths among confirmed cases
- 1,147 deaths among probable cases
- 142 currently hospitalized
- 57 in ICU
- 25 on ventilators
- 3,402,898 people total have been tested
- 9% positive PCR tests
- 15.9% positive antigen tests
- 3,058,937 people have tested negative
The counties with the highest new cases added as of Saturday, April 3:
- Benton: 32
- Pulaski: 30
- Washington: 25
“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.
Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:
Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.
The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.
For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »
For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.
Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.
After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.
- Arkansas coronavirus cases, hospitalizations drop further
- Vaccinate Region 8: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine
- A-State prepares for full, in-person, on-campus activities for Summer, Fall 2021
- The Arkansas Fund helps local business stay afloat as pandemic continues
- Gov. Parson: More Missourians will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine soon
- CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer
- GOV: Arkansas opening vaccinations to all in Phase 1-C
- Arkansas State University to hold graduation at Centennial Bank Stadium
- Arkansas virus cases drop, lawmakers change emergency powers
- Study: COVID-19 cases in US may have been substantially undercounted
- Vaccinated Florida mom gives birth to first-known baby born with COVID antibodies
- Arkansas COVID deaths rise by 18, virus cases up by 314
- Bride, businesses hopeful after difficulties planning wedding in pandemic
- Fiscal general: estafadores se dirigen a la población hispana de Arkansas
- Virus tolls similar despite governors’ contrasting actions
- Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits
- Arkansas coronavirus hospitalizations continue to drop
- ADH hosts first mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Northeast Arkansas
- Attorney General: Scammers targeting Arkansas’ Hispanic population
- ASU System Trustees updated on COVID-19 impacts on institutions
- IRS says new round of COVID relief payments on the way
- March 11: Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.
- March 19: Craighead County records its first case of COVID-19.
- March 24: First death reported in Arkansas
- April 9: Jonesboro orders emergency COVID-19 curfew
- April 15: First COVID-19 death reported in Craighead County
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.