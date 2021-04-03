Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated April 4 at 10:07 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 9:40 a.m., Sunday, April 4, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 330,970 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 259,744 confirmed cases
    • 71,266 probable cases
  • 323,536 recoveries
  • 1,747 active cases
    • 1,196 confirmed active cases
    • 551 probable active cases
  • 5,641 total deaths
    • 4,494 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,147 deaths among probable cases
  • 142 currently hospitalized
    • 57 in ICU
    • 25 on ventilators
  • 3,402,898 people total have been tested
    • 9% positive PCR tests
    • 15.9% positive antigen tests
  • 3,058,937 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Saturday, April 3:

  1. Benton: 32
  2. Pulaski: 30
  3. Washington: 25

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,082 42 2,940 100 20,480
Clay 1,723 4 1,669 50 17,854
Cleburne 1,948 14 1,860 73 22,254
Craighead 13,098 60 12,863 174 117,659
Crittenden 5,889 42 5,750 95 41,459
Cross 1,925 8 1,868 49 16,253
Greene 6,022 31 5,915 75 47,831
Independence 3,723 15 3,587 121 41,040
Jackson 3,210 10 3,161 38 26,915
Lawrence 2,069 6 2,020 43 14,897
Mississippi 5,756 22 5,628 106 40,482
Poinsett 3,117 9 3,032 76 27,007
Randolph 2,066 16 2,003 47 19,628
St. Francis 3,526 28 3,457 41 30,561
Sharp 1,552 6 1,501 45 17,107
Stone 983 1 952 30 11,880
White 7,827 55 7,654 116 52,624
Woodruff 636 4 620 12 8,395

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

