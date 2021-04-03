Happening Saturday in Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Looking for something to do this weekend in Region 8?
Saturday, April 3
- Green Fest 2021: The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold an early celebration for Earth Day with a 2-mile fun run/walk downtown. The event will feature a warm-up yoga, food, ways to recycle and live music. Green Fest 2021 takes place at the Jonesboro Rotary Club Centennial Plaza from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.
- Color Me EGG-cited DARE Run: Jonesboro DARE will hold a 2-mile color run with five color areas and five egg spots; online registration is closed, but you can register at the check-in table. The event starts at 9 a.m. at Joe Mack Campbell Park.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.