Jonesboro hosts Green Fest to encourage others to make more environmentally friendly choices

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted the city’s first Green Fest Saturday, all to promote environmentally friendly living.
About 100 people came to the event, all decked out in green.
People enjoyed a two-mile fun run, live music, food trucks, and various vendors teaching green alternatives.
“Well, we’re just trying to bring more attention to being green. This is an important springtime event because our portion is to really fight litter in Jonesboro,” said Beverly Parker, Director of Keep Jonesboro Beautiful Commission.
Volunteers say that something as simple as recycling or taking a weekend to participate in a clean-up event can really make a difference in your community.
To find out ways you can live a more “green” lifestyle or to sign up for a Keep Jonesboro Beautiful clean-up day, click here.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.