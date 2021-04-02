Ole Miss soccer blanks Arkansas State 1-0

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
OXFORD, Miss. (4/2/21) – A 57th minute marker was the difference as Ole Miss edged the Arkansas State women’s soccer team 1-0 Friday night at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium.
Ole Miss (9-5) out-shot A-State (11-5-1) 25-4 on the match, placing seven shots on goal against two for the Red Wolves. Megan McClure logged seven saves for A-State while Ashley Orkus registered the clean sheet with two stops.
After a scoreless first 45 that saw Ole Miss post 13 shots, the Rebels got on the board early in the second frame. Haleigh Stackpole and Channing Foster served the ball to Mo O’Connor in the middle of the field and O’Connor got it past the out-stretched hands of McClure for the marker.
One of the Red Wolves best chances to score came in the 77th minute. Stepping up to take a free kick, Sarah Sodoma put the kick on goal, but Orkus corralled it to preserve the clean sheet. In the 13th minute, Sodoma found free space and raced down the left channel, but her shot attempt was wide left
A-State will close out the 2020-21 season at Arkansas on Saturday, April 10. First kick is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. For the latest on A-State soccer, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer), Facebook (/AStateSoccer) and Instagram (@astatesoccer).
