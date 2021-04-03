One killed, two injured in Mississippi Co. crash

WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man was killed and two others were injured Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash along Highway 61 near Wilson, according to Arkansas State Police.
Donald Davenport, 55, of Joiner was killed in the crash, which happened around 1:20 p.m. Friday.
ASP said in a preliminary fatal crash summary that Davenport was going north on Highway 61 in a 2001 Dodge, while a 2004 GMC was going south.
The GMC crossed the centerline and struck the Dodge head-on, ASP said.
A passenger in the Dodge and the driver of the GMC were taken to Regional One in Memphis due to their injuries.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
