A-State Track & Field wraps up at UAB Spring Invite

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (4/3/21) – Victory came early and often for Arkansas State track and field athletes on Saturday at the UAB Spring Invite, as Red Wolves totaled 11 event titles.
In the scored meet, both the men’s and women’s teams captured event titles as well. The men won by over 40 points, totaling 194.5 points while the women recorded 139.5 points to win by 11.5 points.
A-State’s distance athletes posted victories in both the men’s and women’s 5000m to open the day on the track. Pauline Meyer led a 1-2-3 finish for the Red Wolves in the women’s race, clocking a time of 16:35.13 that ranks second in school history while Sophie Leathers placed second in a collegiate-best 16:58.36 that is fourth in program history. Sarah Trammel finished third in 17:28.65, with her first collegiate mark ranking seventh in A-State outdoor history.
In the men’s race, Ethan Mychajlonka took the crown, running a personal-best 14:56.62 to place ahead of runner-up Owen Habeger, who clocked a collegiate-best 15:12.57. The Red Wolves later went 1-2-3 in the men’s 800m led by Seth Waters’ 1:53.19. Gregoire Saury (1:54.83) and Alejandro Vargas (1:55.54) followed in second and third.
Grace Flowers was victorious in the women’s hammer throw, uncorking a toss of 56.98m (186-11.0). Hannah Higgins placed fourth with a throw of 49.27m (161-7.0) while Chastery Fuamatu hurled a mark of 48.68m (159-8.0). The Red Wolves picked up a win in the men’s hammer throw as well, as Aimar Palma Simo won the event for the second meet in a row, this time with a throw of 63.97m (209-10.0).
Addison Ross, in his A-State outdoor debut, took first place in the men’s 400m with a time of 48.31 ahead of Kobey Hill, who placed third in 49.18. In the men’s 400m hurdles, Daidren Davis clocked a time of 51.90 to win and move up to sixth in program history while Darrian Lockett placed third with a time of 54.84.
Allie Hensley was the highest-placing collegiate athlete in the women’s high jump, clearing 1.70m (5-7.0) and also recorded a personal best in the 100m hurdles with a time of 15.89. Rainee Bowers placed second in the 100m hurdles, notching a first collegiate mark of 14.09.
A-State posted victories in the relays as well on the men’s side, winning both the 4x100m relay (41.13) and 4x400m relay (3:12.01).
Babette Vandeput posted a tremendous PR in the women’s discus throw, launching a throw of 53.75m (176-4.0) to move up to third all-time at A-State and win the event. Evangelynn Harris placed third with a personal-best 48.21m (158-2.0) that is seventh-best in program history while Chastery Fuamatu placed fourth and cracked the A-State outdoor top-10 with a throw of 45.97m (150-10.0).
Eron Carter closed out the day with a big personal best in the discus throw, winning with a throw of 53.61m (175-10.0) to rank seventh in school history in the event.
A-State continues its outdoor season next weekend, competing in a trio of meets. Some athletes are slated to travel to Athens, Georgia, for the Spec Towns Invitational held April 9-10. On Saturday, a handful of athletes will be competing at the Little Rock Open and others will travel to Wichita, Kansas, for the Wichita State Open.
