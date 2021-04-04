A-State Track & Field wraps up at UAB Spring Invite

A-State’s distance athletes posted victories in both the men’s and women’s 5000m to open the day on the track. Pauline Meyer led a 1-2-3 finish for the Red Wolves in the women’s race, clocking a time of 16:35.13 that ranks second in school history while Sophie Leathers placed second in a collegiate-best 16:58.36 that is fourth in program history. Sarah Trammel finished third in 17:28.65, with her first collegiate mark ranking seventh in A-State outdoor history.